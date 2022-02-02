South Sumter High School, Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter Middle School science students will be moving on to a regional Science Fair competition Feb. 3–4, according to Emily Keeler, Sumter District Science Fair director.
Both high schools also will compete at the Regional Envirothon, which is part of the Florida Envirothon, Feb 15.
The Florida Envirothon is an outdoor natural resource education program for high school students who conduct projects tied to environmental issues. Students explore the areas of forestry, wildlife, aquatics, soils and a current environmental issue.
Florida is divided into several regional Envirothon groups that are comprised of teams that compete locally and then send their winning teams to the statewide competition, held each year in April. Read more here: www.flenvirothon.com.
Students who will represent Sumter at the Big Springs Regional Science Fair are as follows.
South Sumter Middle School students are Jason Holt, Ally Maddox, Adison Lowery, Lucas Ramsey, Ashlyn Ishee, Jayley Lewis, Sariah King, Kylie Reed, Landen Sherman, and Emily Sclafani, Alternate.
Middle school students from Wildwood Middle High are Abigail Lacayo, Julia Temple, Noella Lipham, Emily Ruiz, Sophia McGill, Olivia McGill, Jaycee Woody, Savannah Hanna, and Alternates Jordan Miranda Juarez, Lily Kosa and Joseph Wise.
South Sumter High School student representatives are Cheyenne Shirley, Alynza McBride, Bob Sager, Emma Bogue, Johanna Heijkoop, Ty Kadur, Avory Robison, Colby Rinberger, Savannah Stephens, Amber Arnold, Rylee Shirley, Jacob Cullen, Natalie Moore, and Gary Owen, Alternate.
High school representatives from Wildwood Middle High are Jose Carvajal-Beltran, Kadie Mariano, Jordan Riche, Ariana Zarazua-Benitez, Trinity Skaggs, Leirin Byrd, Angelinna Diaz, Emma Strickland, Emory Strickland, Brandon Martinez, Josh Doucet, and Alternates Raquel Roland, Jubilette Huff, Amandalesly Miranda, Ana Miranda and Adrianna Perez.