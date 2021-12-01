It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as communities celebrate the holiday season with parades and other festivities. Here’s a quick look at a few of the events scheduled in the coming days.
Dec. 3, Wildwood Parks and Recreation celebrates Winterfest, 6–9 p.m. at Wildwood City Hall, 100 N. Main Street. Free fun with music, snow and Santa Claus. Call 352-461-0134 or email kgaines@wildwood-fl.gov.
Dec. 4, Lake Panasoffkee’s annual Christmas Parade will commence at 11 a.m. on CR 470 across from the Panasoffkee Hardware. Email lakepanparade@gmail.com.
Dec. 4, Lady Lake presents A Storybook Christmas Parade, 10 a.m. along Old Dixie Highway, with marching bands, clowns, horses, fire trucks and antique cars.
Dec. 4, Carols by Candlelight, a Rotary Club of The Villages–Noon musical fundraiser for Camp Boggy Creek and Youth Services, will include a three-course buffet dinner. Call 305-322-9527 or email truittlmu@yahoo.com.
Dec. 4, the Lake Weir Yacht Club will embark on its 10th annual Christmas Boat Parade, launching at 5:30 p.m. at Carney Island Launch Ramp. Awards will be presented at the “Down the Hatch” party at Eaton’s Beach at 7:30 p.m. Call 321-432-1292 or email captainspence65@gmail.com.
Dec. 5, the Jewish Federation of The Villages and Greater Sumter County will host a Hanukkah Candle-lighting Celebration at Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg, 4:30–6:15 p.m. Visit jfedthevillages.org.
Dec. 9, Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, is the place to be 6–9 p.m., for Cookies with Santa, featuring holiday crafts and cookie decorating. Call 352-461-0134.
Dec. 9–10 and Dec. 16–17, YOUR Humane Society SPCA invites the community to celebrate the holidays with a free family drive-through experience at its shelter, located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. 6:30–8:30 p.m. each day. The Lights of Love holiday lights are to remember and celebrate pets. Donate at www.bit.ly/Lights2021 or text Lights to 80888.
Dec. 11, Wildwood offers its Annual Christmas Parade, starting at 10 a.m. at the Wildwood Middle High School. Call 352-461-0134 or email kgaines@wildwood-fl.gov.
Dec. 11, the 2021 Annual Christmas Concert will be at Log Cabin Park, 106 Highway 27/441 in Lady Lake, with Pastor Tom Ash. Visit www.churchatnewsong.com or call 352-255-2707.
Dec. 11, Lake Panasoffkee will host its annual Lighted Christmas Boat Parade, launching at 6 p.m. on the canal at Pana Vista Lodge. The candy cane-themed parade will travel the west side of Lake Panasoffkee, from Idlewild Lodge to the south end of the lake. Judging will be at the pier at Big Bass. Call 352-626-2605 or email lakepanparade@gmail.com.