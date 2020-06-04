Over the last two decades, a SECO scholarship program has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to more than 300 local high school students. This year, 12 awardees will receive $3,000 each in scholarship money to advance their education.
To qualify, scholars must be a high school senior who is graduating in the current school year and lives in a home served by SECO Energy. New this year, awardees must be interested in pursuing a career in the energy field. He or she must also be seeking a degree or certification in technology, engineering, math or business and enrolled full-time in an accredited Florida college, university or trade school by the end of 2020.
Awardees were required to meet eligibility criteria to qualify; however, due to COVID-19 school closures, the deadline was extended 30 days and a counselor’s signature requirement was waived.
The 2020 SECO Energy Scholarship awardees include:
Isabella Hernandez: East Ridge High School. Lives in Clermont. Plans to study Engineering.
Joseph A. LaCourse: The Villages Charter High School. Lives in Oxford. Plans to study Engineering.
Cameron MacLean: Tavares High School. Lives in Tavares. Plans to study Electrical Engineering.
Lucas Marden: Tavares High School. Lives in Tavares. Plans to study Aerospace Engineering.
Stuart T. Palmer: Umatilla High School. Lives in Umatilla. Plans to study Electrical Engineering.
Alayna Phillips: The Villages Charter High School. Lives in Wildwood. Plans to study Business.
Alexander Q. Williams: Eustis High School. Lives in Sorrento. Plans to study Biomedical Engineering.
CEO Jim Duncan stated, “Congratulations to all of our 2020 SECO Scholarship awardees. You and your families should be very proud of your accomplishments thus far. I hope that our awardees will consider SECO Energy for an internship opportunity or as a future employer when making your career plans. The energy industry is actively searching for bright, young people to fill crucial positions in order to supply American homes and businesses with the electricity they need to live and work.”