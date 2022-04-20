March 28 at its regular meeting, the SECO Energy board of trustees elected 2022 officers.
District 3 Trustee Gerald Anderson was elected as board president. District 1 Trustee Scott Boyatt was elected as vice president. District 2 Trustee Joyce Anderson was elected to serve another term as secretary/treasurer.
Newly elected Gerald Anderson lives in The Villages and formerly served as vice president. A SECO Energy member since 2013, Anderson was first elected to the board in 2019.
Newly elected Boyatt, representing District 1, lives in Clermont and has been a SECO Energy member since 2004. He was first elected to the board in 2013.
Joyce Anderson resides in Sumterville. She was elected to the board in 2020 and has been a SECO member since 2017.
“Congratulations, Mr. Anderson and Mr. Boyatt on your new positions as board president and vice president respectively, and congratulations, Mrs. Anderson on your re-election as board secretary/treasurer,” said SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn. “I thank you and your board peers for your collective service to the SECO Energy membership. I look forward to working with each of you to continue the success of our not-for-profit electric cooperative as SECO embraces new technologies to lead us into the future.”
The board also welcomed Shannon Wright as the newly elected District 5 trustee. Wright lives in Lake Panasoffkee and was elected in February. She has been a SECO member since 2014.
