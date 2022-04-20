Scott Boyatt, Joyce Anderson

From left, Scott Boyatt, Joyce Anderson, Gerald Anderson and CEO Curtis Wynn. Photo courtesy SECO Energy.

March 28 at its regular meeting, the SECO Energy board of trustees elected 2022 officers. 

District 3 Trustee Gerald Anderson was elected as board president. District 1 Trustee Scott Boyatt was elected as vice president. District 2 Trustee Joyce Anderson was elected to serve another term as secretary/treasurer.

Newly elected Gerald Anderson lives in The Villages and formerly served as vice president. A SECO Energy member since 2013, Anderson was first elected to the board in 2019.

Newly elected Boyatt, representing District 1, lives in Clermont and has been a SECO Energy member since 2004. He was first elected to the board in 2013.

Joyce Anderson resides in Sumterville. She was elected to the board in 2020 and has been a SECO member since 2017.

“Congratulations, Mr. Anderson and Mr. Boyatt on your new positions as board president and vice president respectively, and congratulations, Mrs. Anderson on your re-election as board secretary/treasurer,” said SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn. “I thank you and your board peers for your collective service to the SECO Energy membership. I look forward to working with each of you to continue the success of our not-for-profit electric cooperative as SECO embraces new technologies to lead us into the future.” 

The board also welcomed Shannon Wright as the newly elected District 5 trustee. Wright lives in Lake Panasoffkee and was elected in February.  She has been a SECO member since 2014.

Visit SECOEnergy.com.

