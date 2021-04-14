The SECO Energy board of trustees elected three officers at its March 29 meeting. President and District 4 trustee Richard Dennison was elected to continue his tenure as board president. District 3 trustee Gerald Anderson, who had previously served as secretary/treasurer, was elected as the board vice president, and District 2 trustee Joyce Anderson was elected secretary/treasurer.
Dennison lives in Marion County and has been a SECO member since 1999. He was first elected to the board in 2015 and was re-elected as the District 4 trustee in February 2020. Dennison has served as board vice president.
Gerald Anderson lives in The Villages. A SECO member since 2013, he was elected to the board in 2019.
Joyce Anderson resides in Sumterville and is the first woman to serve on SECO Energy’s board of trustees and as a board officer. She was elected to the board in February 2020 and has been a SECO member since 2017.
The board also welcomed newly elected District 9 trustee Morgan Hatfield to her first trustee meeting. Hatfield, who lives in Paisley, was elected in February 2021 and has been a SECO member since 2019.