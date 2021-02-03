After 43 years with the organization, SECO Energy’s CEO Jim Duncan announced plans to retire in January 2022 during an executive session at a recent Board of Trustees meeting. Duncan will turn 75 in August. He has served as the SECO Energy chief executive officer since 1990 and his career with SECO began in 1979 when he was hired as director of accounting and finance.
The Board of Trustees is in the process of identifying a recruiting firm to assist with finding Duncan’s replacement. Internal and external candidates will be considered.
This year’s SECO Annual Meeting will be held on March 25, at 4:30 p.m. as a virtual webcast again this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Member invitations to the virtual business meeting will be in their February or March billing statements.