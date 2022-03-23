At PowerXchange, the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association’s annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn received the Clyde T. Ellis Award.
According to the NRECA, its board of directors “awards individuals whose contributions promote the seven cooperative principles and progress rural electrification while developing and using national resources.”
Wynn joined SECO Energy, a not-for-profit electric cooperative that serves over 220,000 homes and businesses in seven counties in Central Florida, in December 2021.