To assist in the massive power restoration effort in Texas following deadly ice storms, SECO Energy released five Pike Electric crews and three Nelson Tree crew modules. The contractors left SECO on Feb. 15 to help restore power to some of the 4 million-plus Texans left without power.
A federal emergency was declared on Feb. 14 for the entire state of Texas. When the contractors headed to the state, it was under a Winter Storm Warning that included snow, ice and extremely low temperatures.
In a prepared statement, SECO Energy CEO Jim Duncan said, “We are happy to release crews from Pike Electric and Nelson Tree modules so they can travel to Texas to aid in power restoration … We appreciate the crews’ willingness to leave their homes and families to assist others.”