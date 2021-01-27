In the American Customer Satisfaction Index, SECO Energy recently received a 91 rating – one point over its 2019 score of 90.
The American Customer Satisfaction Index provides a one-of-a-kind, cross-industry measurement of customer satisfaction in the United States. Each year, the ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 300,000 customers as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 400 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors.
At the end of 2020, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association conducted a membership survey on SECO Energy’s behalf and contacted members by email to ask about their experience with the cooperative. Members rated the not-for-profit electric cooperative with an ACSI score of 91, which is the highest score SECO has received since it began taking part in annual ACSI surveys in 2010.
The average ACSI score for energy utilities as an industry is down from 73 in 2019 to 72 in 2020. Nationally, cooperative utilities averaged 73 in 2020, which is 2 points lower than the 2019 cooperative average. Investor-owned utilities and municipal utilities scores averaged 72, both of which are 1 point lower than the 2019 average.
“Thank you, members, for taking the time to respond and recognizing our employees’ efforts on your behalf. We are grateful for your approval and continued support,” CEO Jim Duncan said in a prepared statement.