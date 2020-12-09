Through an employee-led 2021 United Way pledge drive, SECO Energy employees pledged $61,433 to United Ways located in ten Florida counties.
The bulk of SECO employees live in Citrus, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties, and these counties received the highest dollar amounts in donations.
The breakdown by county is Lake and Sumter: $29,508; Marion: $20,885; Citrus: $6,023; and Gilchrist, Hernando, Levy, Orange, Pasco and Polk: $5,017. The total pledge for 2021 is $61,433.
“This year has been challenging for some local families who have struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdown. The need is even greater than before. We appreciate our employees’ personal commitment to participate in our workplace giving campaign and their dedication to making a difference in the communities we serve,”
SECO Energy senior consultant for civic, charitable and government relations Kathy Judkins said in a prepared statement.
Members also can assist their fellow members by enrolling in SECO Energy’s Pennies from Heaven charitable fund, which will round up participating members’ bills to the nearest dollar. The extra pennies are used to fund member bill payment assistance and other local causes. This year, Pennies from Heaven has supported local food banks that have experienced critical shortages and donated $5,000 to local Toys for Tots organizations.