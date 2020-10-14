In mid-September when Hurricane Sally left thousands of Florida Panhandle residents without power, SECO Energy answered Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s (EREC) call for assistance. Thirteen SECO employees headed north to EREC’s service area to aid in power restoration.
The damage was extensive, with 95 percent of EREC members out of service once Hurricane Sally exited the area. Crews from EREC, SECO and nearby cooperatives repaired transmission lines, substations and individual residential and commercial services.
After five days of repairing damage and restoring members’ service, SECO Energy employees were released and safely returned home.
EREC’s CEO Ryan Campbell reached out to SECO Energy CEO Jim Duncan to express his gratitude for the volunteers’ restoration assistance.
“Our call for help was answered with manpower that rose to the challenge and succeeded through teamwork and perseverance. There is no better example of cooperation among cooperatives,” Campbell said.