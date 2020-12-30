SECO Energy employees and members helped spread holiday joy this year by donating toys to Toys for Tots. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation depends on local community support to brighten a child’s Christmas with a toy. Toys donated through Toys for Tots remain in the community where they are donated.
“Even during 2020’s time of uncertainty, SECO employees remain committed to bringing a smile to children this Christmas,” said CEO Jim Duncan. “The donated toys will bring happiness and a sense of normalcy to children across our service area. That makes me smile. As a Marine myself, I am proud of our commitment to this organization and our employees’ and members’ generosity.”
In addition to the hundreds of toys donated by employees, SECO’s Pennies from Heaven program matched toy donations with an additional $5,000, courtesy of the employees and members who participate in the program.
SECO Energy members who want to partner with SECO Energy to improve the quality of life in local communities can enroll in the Pennies from Heaven program, which rounds up monthly bills to the nearest dollar. The small change donated through Pennies from Heaven supports financial assistance to local causes in SECO’s service area.
Requests for Angel Fund bill payment assistance are administered through several local agencies by calling 211 or visiting 211.org. To find a social service agency, use SECO’s online interactive map. Members can simply input their address and search for an agency in their county of residence.
Learn more about SECO Energy’s community involvement at SECOEnergy.com.