Not-for-profit electric cooperative SECO Energy is lowering the cost of electric service by applying a higher member-favorable Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) to member bills beginning Oct. 1. The PCA calculation appears on monthly statements as a line item titled “Hot Bucks.”
Since January 1, SECO’s rate for the first 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) consumed has been $116.90. The October reduction will lower the amount by $4.50 per 1,000 kWh, to $112.40, or approximately 4 percent. Between Jan. 1, 2014, and Oct. 1, 2020, the price for $1,000 kWh of electricity has decreased by $15.35, or 12 percent.
SECO’s PCA factor fluctuates based on the amount the cooperative pays for power purchased from its wholesale power provider. When the wholesale cost of purchased power decreases, SECO passes those savings to members.
“Since 2014, there were times when fuel costs rose and SECO adjusted the PCA to reflect the increase. For the most part, the PCA adjustments SECO has made have consistently lowered members’ bills,” CEO Jim Duncan stated.
SECO also encourages members to use electricity efficiently and reduce their energy consumption. Visit SECOEnergy.com to complete the Home Energy Assessment for an online energy audit. Try the Energy Estimator to calculate the energy use and costs associated for everyday electronics, appliances, lighting and more.