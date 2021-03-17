SECO Energy is celebrating 14 years of being recognized as a Tree Line USA utility by the Arbor Day Foundation. Tree Line USA recognizes public and private utilities who take part in activities that protect and enhance America’s urban forests.
The Arbor Day Foundation inspires people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. There are five program standards that SECO Energy achieved to be recognized as a Tree Line USA utility: follow industry standards for quality tree care, provide annual worker training in best tree care practices, sponsor a tree planting and education program, maintain a tree-based energy conservation program and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.
Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, said, “Trees are a critical part of urban landscapes all across the United States. They provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water and a tolerable climate. Service providers like SECO Energy demonstrate that it’s possible for trees and utilities to co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.”
Jim Duncan CEO stated, “Trees play a significant role in our members’ focus on energy efficiency. Planting the right tree in the right place can help SECO members reduce their yearly energy costs. Our participation in the Tree Line USA program helps us raise awareness with members and be good environmental stewards as well.”
To learn how trees can reduce yearly energy costs, visit SECOEnergy.com>Reliability>Right Tree Right Place.