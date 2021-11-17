SECO Energy’s Board of Trustees recently voted to hire Curtis Wynn as CEO. He will succeed current CEO Jim Duncan, who retires on Jan. 3, 2022.
Wynn has been president and CEO of Roanoke Electric Cooperative in North Carolina since 1997, a not-for-profit electric utility that serves 14,000 members. Prior to that, he was vice president of member services, information technology, marketing and economic development at West Florida Electric Cooperative from 1981 to 1997.
Wynn has nearly 42 years of experience in the electric cooperative industry, similar to Duncan’s career, which includes leading SECO Energy as CEO for most of his 43-year tenure.
SECO Energy, a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving parts of Sumter and Lake counties, currently provides electric service to 220,000 homes and businesses across seven counties in Central Florida. SECO Energy is a J.D. Power award-winning electric utility and is a frontrunner statewide and nationally with the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).
Wynn was selected by the board of trustees from both internal executives and external applicants.
“Welcome, Mr. Wynn,” stated SECO Energy Board of Trustees President Richard Dennison. “Our expectation is that you continue the extremely successful legacy that CEO Jim Duncan nurtured throughout his career with SECO Energy and to see our cooperative into the future supporting our strategic goal of providing affordable, reliable electric service.”
Wynn is married with three children and is a graduate of Troy University, holding a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management information systems.
He serves or has served on a variety of boards including immediate past board president, National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (NRECA); past president, vice president and secretary-treasurer of North Carolina Electric Membership Cooperative; board member, North Carolina’s Association of Electric Cooperatives; board member, Meridian Cooperative (formerly Southeastern Data Cooperative – SEDC); and past nominating committee member, CoBank.
To view brief bios of SECO Energy’s board of trustees and a district boundaries map, visit SECOEnergy.com>Your Co-op>Board of Trustees.