SECO Energy District 3 members re-elected Gerald Anderson as trustee at its Feb. 8 meeting at the Savannah Center in Sumter County. A SECO member since 2013, Anderson was first elected to the board of trustees in 2019. Anderson currently serves as the board’s vice president and has completed educational requirements from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) to earn the Director Gold Credential – the highest Trustee accreditation from the NRECA.
In addition, SECO Energy’s longest tenured District 5 trustee, Ray Vick, died Jan. 20, after serving in the Inverness area of SECO Energy’s service territory since 1980.
Vick, who had been SECO Energy’s board president for 12 years, had decided late last year not to seek re-election as a District 5 trustee. The not-for-profit cooperative held an election Feb. 1, and members elected Leslie Shannon Dean Wright.
A SECO member since 2014, Wright has spent 30 years in public service in adult education, law enforcement and state government. Wright has served as the Northeast Regional Director with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.