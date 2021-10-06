SECO Energy’s District 9 Trustee Morgan Hatfield has earned her Credentialed Cooperative Director Certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). Achieving the certificate is the initial step in the NRECA’s Director Education Program.
According to the NRECA, those seeking the CCD certification must complete five courses that focus on basic cooperative governance and essential skills needed for cooperative directors and trustees.
SECO Energy is a not-for-profit electric cooperative, operated for and owned by its members. SECO’s nine trustees live in SECO’s service area and are elected by members who reside in their individual districts. Collectively, trustees are responsible for establishing, reviewing and revising corporate policies to ensure that SECO continues to preserve reliable, affordable service for all members. To view a brief bio of SECO Energy’s Board of Trustees and a District boundaries map, visit SECOEnergy.com.