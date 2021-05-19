Gerald Anderson, SECO Energy board of trustees’ vice president and District 3 trustee, recently earned Director Gold Credential certification through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
Anderson, of The Villages, previously received his Board Leadership Certificate after completing courses on specific industry and governance issues, such as risk management, power supply, parliamentary procedure, technology and policy development.
SECO Energy is operated for and owned by its members. To view a brief bio of SECO Energy’s board of trustees and a district boundaries map, visit SECOEnergy.com > Your Co-op > Board of Trustees.