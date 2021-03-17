Recently, two SECO Energy trustees maintained certifications through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, and members elected two trustees.
SECO Energy is divided into nine districts, each of which is represented on the board of trustees.
During a Feb. 9 meeting in Leesburg, District 8 members voted to re-elect William James, who has served on the SECO board of trustees for 10 years. He has spent 45 years of his career in the electric cooperative segment of the energy industry and is a SECO representative on the board of the cooperative’s wholesale power provider, Seminole Electric Cooperative.
District 9 members elected Morgan Hatfield during a Feb. 11 meeting in Paisley. She is a wealth advisor who has served as vice president of the 2019 Leadership Lake County.
The Director Gold Credential certifications, earned by trustees Richard Dennison, District 4, and Scott Boyatt, District 1, are intended to better help them serve in their roles on the not-for-profit electric cooperative’s board. Dennison, an Ocala resident who has been a SECO member since 1999, is board of trustees president. Boyatt lives in Clermont and has been a SECO member since 2004.
SECO Energy is operated for and owned by its members. To view a brief bio of SECO Energy’s board of trustees and a district boundaries map, visit SECOEnergy.com > Your Co-op > Board of Trustees.