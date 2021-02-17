Four SECO Energy trustees recently earned certiﬁcations intended to better help them serve in their roles on the not-for-profit electric cooperative’s board. Certiﬁcation is through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
District 2 trustee Joyce Anderson, of Sumterville, and District 6 trustee Mike
Muffett, of Summerﬁeld, earned Credentialed Cooperative Director certiﬁcates.
The CCD is the ﬁrst part of the NRECA’s Director Education Program.
According to the NRECA, those seeking CCD certiﬁcation must complete ﬁve courses that focus on basic cooperative governance and the essential skills required of cooperative directors/trustees. District 3 trustee Gerald Anderson, of The Villages, received his Board Leader-ship Certiﬁcate after completing courses on speciﬁc industry and governance issues, such as risk management, power supply, parliamentary procedure, technology and policy development.
The BLC is the second part of the NRECA’s director education program, after CCD certiﬁcation. Anderson serves as secretary/treasurer on
SECO’s board of trustees. Trustee Joseph Kusiak, who has been a SECO member since 2002 and resides in Dunnellon, earned Director Gold Credential certiﬁcation. Previously, Kusiak earned CCD and BLC certiﬁcations in 2019.
According to the NRECA, the DGC recognizes directors/trustees who desire a tangible credential that demonstrates ongoing commitment to advancing their knowledge and performing their ﬁduciary duty to the best of their ability.
Kusiak also was recently re-elected to represent SECO Energy’s District 7. He serves as a SECO representative on the Florida Electric Cooperatives Association board. SECO Energy is operated for and owned by its members.
To view a brief bio of SECO Energy’s board of trustees and a district boundaries map, visit SECOEnergy.com > Your Co-op > Board of Trustees.