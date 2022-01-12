I’d like to start the new year by reminding you that your actions can directly impact your community. The “See Something, Say Something” program is an important tool you can use to keep our community safe. You can play an active role in community safety by reporting suspicious or illegal activities to law enforcement. See Something, Say Something helps us ensure that you continue to live in one of the safest counties in the state of Florida.
Last year, a business owner in Bushnell saw one of his employees looking at his phone, which appeared to depict child pornography. Thanks to his swift actions reporting to Law Enforcement, we were able to make an arrest and prevent the suspect from further exploiting children.
Another case from last year took place at a phone store where an employee noticed a man showing up with different young girls in his company. The suspect purchased phones and accounts for the young girls. Upon assisting the suspect with a phone issue, he noticed material that was concerning and reported it to law enforcement. Thanks to his actions, the suspect was arrested with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, amongst other charges.
I am asking you to do your part to keep Sumter County a safe place to live, work and play. My deputies are actively patrolling and looking to stop or prevent criminal activity, but your assistance can make all the difference.
If you are aware of illegal or suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please contact our non-emergency number at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477) or report it Crimeline through the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office app (available in the App Store or on Google Play).
