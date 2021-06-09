Unemployed people over age 55 who live in Lake and Sumter counties, as well as in Seminole, Marion, Hernando and Pasco counties, can receive free training and help finding job placements at nonprofit organizations, such as museums, libraries, Goodwill, cities and counties.
The National Urban League Seniors Jobs Program is offered to the trainees and nonprofit organizations at no cost to them. It is 90% funded by the U.S. Department of Labor through a grant for senior training.
Interested in learning more about the training program? Call 888-310-7770, Ext. 1, or email usjp-eligibility@pcul.org.