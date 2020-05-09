“Dollars for Doodles” is a heartwarming community event that has spread across social media feeds nationwide. Animal shelters have been working hard to find online virtual fundraisers that engage their communities in order to keep their shelters operational during the pandemic. YOUR Humane Society SPCA, in Sumter County, is borrowing this great idea and coinciding it with the celebration of their 38th birthday in May this year. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the shelter’s homeless pets, their public assistance programs and their Hope Fund, which provides veterinary care for animals beyond routine medical needs and more.
The team at YOUR Humane Society SPCA has been looking forward to getting their creative juices flowing and letting their inner “Pup-casso” come out as a way to alleviate the stress and concerns brought on by COVID-19. Hope Wilson, one of the shelter’s volunteer Board members and Secretary was looking forward to this artistic fundraiser as she has some experience with the arts and wanted to find a fun distraction. She mentioned, “Our volunteers, staff and even their kids all have their colored pencils and crayons sharpened and ready for some laughs. We’ll produce an original of your pet in exchange for a $15 donation. Just send us your favorite photo of your pet and our team will do their very best to give you our rendition worthy of being displayed in your home, well, at least on your refrigerator!” For those wishing to help the shelter a bit more, a $100 donation will get them a rendering from a true local artist.
“Dollars for Doodles” is a fun way to fund the lifesaving programs at Sumter’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter and be a way for their team and the public to get through this pandemic by spreading some joy and laughs. They ask the community to give them a few days from when donations and pet photos are submitted as they are focused on caring for the animals as their first priority. Once they complete their “artwork”, they will post them to their Facebook page as well as mail their creations to the donors. Donations and images can be submitted to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YOURHSSPCA/ in addition to mailing a photo and a $15 check payable to YOUR Humane Society SPCA, PO Box 67, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA is a 501(c)3 non-profit, no-kill organization helping animals in need throughout their community. Donations directly help to cover the cost of saving, treating and caring for neglected, abused and abandoned animals. Learn more about them at hsspca.org, 352-793-9117, or on Facebook.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, their shelter has been closed with very limited public access until further notice. Their “Big Fix” spay/neuter voucher program and “Kibbles” free pet food pantry will remain open to approved recipients but participants must call their office for new public safety procedures.