At a Nov. 30 open house, YOUR Humane Society SPCA had two ribbon cuttings at their shelter for two animal care buildings, “Kitten Wonderland” and the Ralph Edmonds Memorial Dog Quarantine Unit, also known as “Ralph’s Place.”
“We’ve stayed quite busy with many projects to better serve the animals, but delays from the pandemic kept postponing the ribbon cutting and open house until now,” said shelter chairman Claudia Labbé. “We’re so happy we can finally share this day with those who made this all possible. It’s a great way to bring in the holidays with our thanks to our community for their support.”
For more information about the no-kill shelter located in Lake Panasoffkee, visit yhsspca.org.