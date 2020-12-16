Guidance on health insurance issues is available through SHINE, (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders), a free program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. Trained, unbiased SHINE volunteer counselors help seniors and the disabled, their families and caregivers navigate the often difficult path of health insurance.
Upcoming programs include Medicare 101, Dec. 15; Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage, Dec. 17; Medicare 101 (Spanish), Dec. 16; and Navigating Medicare.gov, Dec. 17.
Registration is required 24 hours in advance. Call SHINE at 800-262-2243 for more information.
SHINE services are free, unbiased and confidential.