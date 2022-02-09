Locally owned businesses may be classified as “small,” but they have a big impact on the national economy.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Business Employment Dynamics report, small businesses created 10.5 million net new jobs between 2000 and 2019, accounting for 65.1% of net new jobs created since 2000 in the U.S.
Supporting locally owned businesses is a great way to support a neighbor, but that’s not the only reason to do so. Here are several more.
The feel-good factor: A November 2020 survey by Union Bank found that 72% of Americans said supporting small businesses was more important than getting the best deals. That may be due to the feeling of helping out a fellow neighbor.
Create job opportunities: Small businesses are the largest employers in the U.S. Keeping small businesses viable provides a strong job market for locals.
Keep more money in the community: The Small Business Administration says $48 out of every $100 spent at a small business stays in the community. Spend the same $100 at a national retailer and only $14 stays.
Enjoy a more local flavor: National companies follow a global business model that may not allow for much customization, but small businesses can provide products and services that relate directly to their communities. They also may be more inclined than national companies to work with local vendors and start-ups.