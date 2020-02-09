Romantic sentiments are expressed in many ways come Valentine’s Day. Gifts may include sparkling jewels or personalized prose, but a homemade dessert from the kitchen can win over some hearts as well.
Even though chocolate may be expected on Valentine’s Day, tiramisu can be a welcome and delicious alternative. Tiramisu is an Italian layered dessert, and the name translates to “pick me up” or “cheer me up.” It is made from spongy cookies soaked in coffee and liqueur, nestled among dollops of rich mascarpone cheese. Requiring no baking at all, it is an easy treat to offer a sweetheart. Enjoy this recipe for “Tiramisu” courtesy of the American Dairy Association.
Tiramisu
Yield: 9 servings
6 egg yolks
1 cup sugar
11⁄4 cup mascarpone cheese
13⁄4 cup heavy whipping cream
2 12 oz packages Savoradi Lady Fingers
1⁄2 cup cold espresso or strong coffee
1⁄4 cup coffee flavored liqueur (optional)
1 tablespoon cocoa for dusting
Combine egg yolks and sugar in the top of a double boiler, over boiling water. Reduce heat to low and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring constantly.This is your sabayon. Remove from the heat and whip yolks until thick and lemon colored. Add mascarpone to whipped yolks, and beat until combined.
In a separate bowl, whip cream to stiff peaks. Gently fold the whipped cream in the mascarpone-sabayon mixture and set aside.
Mix the cold espresso with the coffee liquor, and dip the lady fingers into the mixture just long enough to get them wet; do not soak them! Arrange the lady fingers in the bottom of a 8 inch square baking dish (or 6X9). Spoon half the mascarpone cream filling over the lady fingers.
Repeat the process with another layer. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight. Dust with cocoa before serving.