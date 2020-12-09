Our elected officials’ lack of empathy for small business, and lack of understanding of small business, is deplorable.
Senator Marco Rubio is chairman of the U.S. Senate small business committee. He believes the solution to help Main Street merchants survive the economic disaster caused by COVID-19 is to offer additional government Payroll Protection Plan for any business still down 50%.
D-R Media has a line of business that is down more than 50% – our concerts promotion business. Our concert business is like movie theaters or cruise lines. We appreciate help, but we are down 80% and can’t improve until there is a widely distributed vaccine.
That’s months away.
Giving my concert business government aid is a fine gesture, but we can’t use the money to add employees and regrow the business, until there is a vaccine, and people are willing to attend concerts again. That’s obvious to everyone but a U.S. senator chairing the small business committee.
The Democrats are trying to be more helpful to small business than the Republicans. They suggest that they will support additional aid for small business, but only if that business is down at least 25%.
Our newspaper manufacturing business is down close to 25%, having lost almost $2 million of business primarily to COVD-19. What the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, doesn’t understand, is that a business like our manufacturing business makes perhaps 5% in a good year. We have huge fixed costs.
Being down 20% means we aren’t making money and have taken on a lot of marginally profitable work just to try and keep our employees on the payroll. Our newspaper printing plant lost over $100,000 in August, lost over $100,000 in September and lost over $100,000 in October.
America celebrates the Friday after Thanksgiving as Black Friday. That’s the day retail stores finally go into the black and make their first profit for the year. Almost every business, like our national retailers, makes their profit on the last 15–20% of revenue they do.
Doesn’t everyone know that?
If your business is down 20%, you are in deep trouble. For Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be so politically powerful, yet so ignorant of business basics, is embarrassing.
Our newspapers are still down 10% in revenue. With reduced distribution and printing costs, we made a profit of $76 in October. October was the first monthly profit for our newspapers since COVID-19 began to sweep across America.
A business that is down 10% and is close to breakeven is the business a government stimulus would do the most to help, because those are the businesses that will add new jobs.
With government stimulus, the newspapers could add more sales help, add back the printing, rebuild our distribution – creating more jobs. But there is no stimulus help in sight for our newspaper business either by Republicans or Democrats. The business most likely to add jobs gets no help. Funny how that works.
The typical small businesses across America, our Main Street merchants, are still down 20% in revenue compared to last year. They are in trouble and not a single political leader, not a single political party, understands.
Small business – the source of two-thirds of all new jobs and half of all private sector employment, is cast aside as unimportant by our powerful but ignorant Democrats and Republicans.
I think about the different parts of D-R Media as limbs of the same body. Our concert business is a trusted left arm. Our strong right arm is our newspaper production facility, which prints many products not owned by D-R Media.
The newspapers we publish in central Florida up and down US17 and US27, from Mount Dora to Lake Placid, are athletic legs propelling D-R Media forward.
A small business owner’s company is as much a part of the owner as an arm or leg. Our politicians don’t understand a founder’s physical and emotional connection to their company.
We announced this month our manufacturing plant is closing at the end of the month. Forty families lost an important paycheck. I amputated the strong right arm of D-R Media.
Our Washington, D.C., politicians’ lack of empathy for small business, and lack of understanding of small business, has real world consequences. Every two minutes – another small business in America goes out of business.
