Last week, South Sumter Middle School held its two-day Lady Raiders Softball Camp and Tryouts.
The team is directed by Gaylyn Grant-Fogle. The head coach is entering her 13th year of coaching SSMS Softball and hasn’t recorded a loss during her time at the school. She is joined this year by assistant coach Andrea Berry.
The SSMS Softball program has great student athletes, of which many are multi-sport athletes, according to Grant-Fogle.
“We’re excited about having strong pitchers and a powerful offense,” she said.
The main challenge they face is building a season schedule, since many districts don’t have a middle school softball program.
“Their program is fortunate to be fed by a strong, local county league and local travel softball programs,” Grant-Fogle said.
The team’s first game, which is away against The Villages, is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m.