Sept. 25, South Sumter High School hosted its first home varsity football game in its new stadium at Inman Sherman Field. The game followed a grand opening ribbon-cutting by school superintendent Richard A. Shirley, principal Allen Shirley, coach Ty Lawrence and school board members Chris Norris, Sally Moss and Kathie Joiner.
The $1.5 million stadium, which is a replacement stadium for the school’s existing stadium, features seating for 2,100 fans, upgraded lighting and modern press box amenities.
The inaugural game was between South Sumter High School and Bishop Moore. South Sumter High cheerleaders, band, flag corps and National Navy Defense Cadet Corps welcomed special guests and Raider fans for the opening night.
The Junior Varsity team also played at the new stadium earlier that week in a match-up with Lake Mineola with a win. South Middle School also had a chance to play at the new stadium the following week with a win against The Villages Charter Middle School.
“We are proud to be able provide first-class facilities for our students and community,” said Richard Shirley. “Over the years, our first construction priority was on building quality classrooms, infrastructure and safe environments for students, and then school-level administrative needs, and now focusing on replacing older ancillary facilities as well as other district structural needs. The money for our construction projects is from a dedicated fund source only allowed for capital projects. The board and I have tried to be fiscally responsible while meeting those capital needs, keeping our debt level down.”