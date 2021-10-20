Celebrate Halloween at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park Oct. 29–30 with a haunted hike and puppet show, along with other spooky fun. Who knows what you might see? The event runs 6:30–9:00 p.m. each evening.
Look for scary surprises along the Haunted “For Those Who Dare” Trail, each night at 7 p.m. At the park’s Pavilions, enjoy Halloween games and crafts, a haunted café and puppet show. And, the Haunted House will be all decked out in the Lodge.
While talking to a parent at last month’s Dade Pioneers monthly youth group, Dade’s Youth volunteer Karen Cloud recently learned the Haunted event has earned fans from around the state over the years.
“I learned that she was from Gainesville and drives her kids each month to the Dade Pioneers meetings,” Cloud said. “When I told her about the Haunted event, she responded, ‘Well, yes, I know of it. In fact, my sister-in-law lives in Tampa and we meet here every year the past several years now for the event, bringing our kids! They love it and think it’s the best Halloween event anywhere around.’ I had no idea we had fans from such distances!”
Event cost is $5/person, and free for ages 6 and under, in addition to the park entrance fee of $3/vehicle (or an Annual Florida State Park Pass). Additional tickets for food, craft and games may be purchased for 50 cents each.
More than 40 area businesses are supporting the festive event, according to Cloud.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.