Spring – it’s that time of year when allergies and hay fever flare up, but it is also the time of year of new life and beautiful sunny days. Part of the New Life of Springtime is Easter Sunday and the new life of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.
We encourage you to join us at First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee on Easter Sunday April 17th as we celebrate the Risen Savior. We will have a 7:30am Sunrise Service behind the MAC building and regular worship services at 10:00am.
Our Kids Venture children’s program will have an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday morning April 16th, the day before Easter Sunday. Children and their families are invited to attend at 10:00am. Winn Dixie is donating $1.00 to our Sarah’s Helping Hands ministry at First Baptist church of Lake Panasoffkee, for every $12.99 Blooming 4 Good bouquet with the red sticker, that is sold. This ministry helps families in need with essential items that come every Tuesday morning at 9:30am.
We would love to have you come celebrate with us our resurrected Savior every Sunday at 10:00am. We have bible studies, called growth groups, every Sunday morning at 9:00am, Sunday evenings at 6:00pm, and Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm.
First Baptist Church is at 802 CR 470 Lake Panasoffkee 33538. Phone is 352-793-5510 and website is fbclp@fbclakepan.com. We live stream every Sunday at 10:00am and are on Facebook live and YouTube.