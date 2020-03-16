Spring Is In The Air

This is the time of year when there is new life popping up everywhere. People are sprucing up their gardens, and homes are going through spring cleaning.
Here at First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee we are sprucing up and improving some existing ministries. We are moving the food pantry from the small Sarah’s Helping Hands building on the back of the church property to the main campus by the Worship Center at the single glass door by the front parking lot located on CR 485. The food pantry time slot is 9:30 to 10:30 every Tuesday morning.
Our Youth/Missions Ministries are sponsoring a Fish Fry Fundraiser on Friday, March 20 from 6-8PM. $10 will get you Catfish Fillets, Nuggets, Hushpuppies, sides, dessert and drink.
Our drama team is presenting the play; “Like a Thief in the Night” Saturday March 28th and Sunday March 29th at 6:00 pm both days. It is a play about the end times as revealed in the book of Revelation. This play goes right along with our Sunday series called “Destiny” the study of Revelation.
Our worship time Sunday is 10:00am and “Growth Group” bible studies for all ages at 9:00am. Our evening “Growth Group” bible studies for adults, teens, and children alike is Sunday at 6:00pm and Wednesday evening at 6:30pm. There is a Wednesday night dinner at 5:30pm for a minimal cost and snack time at 5:30pm Sunday nights.
802 CR 470 Lake Panasoffkee 352-793-5519. fbclp@fbclakepan.com.