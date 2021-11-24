Need a perfect gift for a loved one this year? Treat yourself to a fun adventure at the annual St. Francis Episcopal Church Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The sale will run 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the church, located on the “301 curve” on Grace Street in Bushnell.
The bazaar group has been busy all year making Christmas crafts and decorations and sewing up a storm, according to event organizers.
“Gail’s gift baskets will make finding that perfect present easy for everyone on your list,” organizers say. “As always, our bakery and pantry will feature the popular rum cakes and black Russian cakes, as well as an array of cookies, gift boxes of treats and much more. Pepper relish, summer pickles and Christmas relish are back and already in decorative wrapping for you to place under your tree. Susie is taking orders for her ‘egg rolls,’ as she sold over 500 last year.”