The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is seeking public input on changing how alligators are hunted in the state.
The proposed rule amendments would allow hunting day and night, and precharged pneumatic airbows would be allowed. Here’s the FWC’s quick summary of the proposed changes:
• Increase hunting hours from the current 17 hours a day to 24 hours a day on most areas. By allowing hunting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this proposal would provide those with an alligator trapping license/alligator harvest permit seven more hours a day of hunting opportunity.
• Add precharged pneumatic airbows to the legal methods of taking an alligator. The airbow’s arrow would need to be attached to a restraining line to be considered a legal take method.
If approved, the changes would be effective for the 2022 statewide alligator harvest season.
To learn more and to provide your comments about the proposed change, visit https://bit.ly/3mI5pwS.