A family-owned business for almost five decades, Stavros and Sons of Fruitland Park serves up hot slices of pizza with a sprinkle of their Greek heritage.
George Kountanis is the youngest of Stavros and Amanda Kountanis’ sons. Born in Daytona, George spent most of his childhood in Greece, eventually coming back stateside and graduating from Leesburg High School. He met Cyndi at 19 years old through mutual friends, and they have been together for 25 years. The couple share the workload, along with family and staff, at the restaurant.
George and his brother Pete individually run Stavros and Sons locations in Eustis and Fruitland Park, but their parents definitely still uphold their legacy. Their mother, Amanda, works at the Fruitland Park location for three days, while working at the Eustis location the rest of the week. Stavros is no exception.
“He comes in whenever he wants to. He’s retired, but he is definitely still after us,” Cyndi said with a laugh. “He definitely still does come to both stores and checks on us.”
Not only is the restaurant run by the Kountanis family, but both the staff and customers are part of the Kountanis clan, as well.
“Our customers come in, and we know them and their kids, and their kid’s kids at this point,” Cyndi said. “Our employees are family, too. It just feels like a sense of family. It is a family.”
Although the pandemic hit every family business pretty hard this past year, Stavros and Sons were fortunate enough to have the continued support of their loyal customers. Or more appropriately, their family.
“With the pandemic, it was a little bit of a reassurance of how much the business means to us and how much it means to our community,” Cyndi said. “It means everything to us.”
Shortly before the pandemic hit, the Kountanis family was about to open a location in Wildwood, but put plans on hold for the time being.
“We thought we’d just keep all our financial eggs in one basket. Our employees become like family, too, so we just decided to put it on hold ’til everything gets back to normal-ish,” she said.
Although both Stavros and Sons locations share a similar menu, one small detail sets the Fruitland Park spot apart from its sister location – specialty cakes.
“I enjoy making a lot of the cakes. It started because I enjoy baking, and being in a restaurant family, it kinda made sense,” Cyndi said. “It felt natural to make a cake here and there, and people started to really enjoy them, and I enjoy making them, so that’s how it started.”
To stay updated on Cyndi’s specialty cakes, visit the Stavros and Sons Fruitland Park Facebook page. For more information, or to place orders, give them a call at 352-315-0028.
From the restaurant owners: “A humongous thank you for all of [the community’s] support throughout the pandemic, but also over the years and generations of our family.”