As Tropical Storm Eta moves forward, it’s a good time to remember that Florida’s hurricane season doesn’t wrap up until the end of this month. SECO Energy encourages its members to visit SECOEnergy.com, click StormCenter and bookmark the site on their smartphones or tablets. On StormCenter, members can view an outage map, enroll or manage notifications, check the status of an existing outage, report an area light issue and more. Stay up to date on weather affecting SECO Energy’s service area, the latest news releases and cooperative updates on SECO’s Facebook page and Twitter account.