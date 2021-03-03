Timberline Farm is hosting a sweet Strawberry Festival in Belleview March 13 and 14. The event will include music, pony rides, face painting, food and craft vendors, antique tractors, a live bee display, candle art and plenty of country charm.
Each year, farm owner Franco Almeida dedicates a portion of the event proceeds to a charity. This year, Timberline Farm has pledged to St. Theresa’s Soup Kitchen and the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.
Timberline Farm is adhering to state and county requirements of social distancing and sanitizing stations. They are asking that all visitors bring and properly wear masks. If visitors do not have a mask, one can be purchased at the gate.
Two other celebrations are planned at the farm in 2021, its annual Butterfly & Blueberry Festival in April and a Fall Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze Festival in October.
Strawberry Festival hours are Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday, noon–6 p.m. Tickets and location information are available at www.TimberlineFarm.net or by calling 352-454-4113.