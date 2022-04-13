April 24, Young Performing Artists, Inc. is hosting a concert to support young artists through scholarships.
The second annual virtual event, set to begin at 2 p.m., will feature the Camerata String Ensemble of Central Florida, guest vocalist Cheryl Cole, last year’s scholarship placers and a live auction of African apparel and artwork.
Wildwood-based YPA, Inc. weaves the arts into all its programming as a way to connect history and culture while identifying and addressing the specialized needs of young visual and performing artists.
The organization’s website states that “This project is sponsored in part through a grant from the Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council of Arts and Culture, the State of Florida, the National Endowment for the Arts (Section 286.25, Florida Statutes), South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, the Florida Humanities with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities.”
To register ($20) for the concert, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/strings-of-soul-2022-tickets-307671853797.
For more information, call 352-748-0260, visit https://youngperformingartists.org and email youngartists@aol.com.