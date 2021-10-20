YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s annual Strut Your Mutt® Day celebration is back, and it is working hard to help its animals during what has been a challenging year.
“More and more animals are being surrendered due to many hardships people are facing. We’ve raised 20% of our $15,000 goal so far, but we need your help so we can serve the many animals who desperately need us,” says the shelter, Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter.
This year, the shelter is putting a different spin on the event by visiting its sponsors with Facebook LIVE promos and adoptable pets.
Two sponsors with upcoming dates are UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation on Oct. 21, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.; and Mid-Florida Agencies/Florida Blue on Oct. 23, 10–10:30 a.m. On Oct. 23, YHSSPCA will also be strutting “live” with animals at the shelter.
Donations can be made online through Oct. 31 at c.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA, located at 994 CR 529A, in Lake Panasoffkee, is a 501(c)3 organization. Donations directly help to cover the cost of saving, treating and caring for neglected, abused and abandoned animals. Volunteers are always welcomed, as well.
Learn more at hsspca.org or by calling 352-793-9117.