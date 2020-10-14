YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s annual Strut Your Mutt® Day celebration is going virtual this year. Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter is asking the community for help meeting a $5,000 fundraising goal by Oct. 24 to support its work.
Strut Your Mutt participants are encouraged to share photos and videos of their pets strutting their stuff on the YHSSPCA Facebook page.
Donations can be made online at http://support.bestfriends.org/goto/YOURHSSPCA.
As a Best Friends Network Partner, YHSSPCA will receive 100 percent of the donations, minus transaction fees.
If you prefer to “strut” by check, mail your gift to YOUR Humane Society SPCA, PO Box 67, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538, and write “SYM” on the memo line, so the funds will be applied to this event.
As of early last week, YHSSPCA had received $2,355 and received word that an anonymous donor is going to match the next $2,500 in SYM donations raised prior to Oct. 24.
Don’t have a mutt to strut? October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog month, and YHSSPCA is celebrating with reduced adoption fees. Dogs are only $50, and puppies are only $100. They are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, heartworm-tested, dewormed, flea treated and microchipped. Visit hsspca.org/adopt.