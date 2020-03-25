With schools, offices, and other public spaces closing across the country, Ranger Rick magazine is offering kids a way to stay entertained and engaged in the natural world. The magazine website is free to all visitors through the end of June. In addition, all the digital editions of the magazines are free to the public for the next few months.
And here’s a tip for parents: Take advantage of the activity ideas and student pages in free monthly Ranger Rick Educator’s Guides and Ranger Rick Jr. Parent Reading Guides.
Visit https://rangerrick.org/stuck-indoors. Also, stay tuned to Ranger Rick Facebook and Twitter feeds, which will be updated daily with fresh ideas and activities.