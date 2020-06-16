Two Sumter County students placed in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for Florida District 11, Naomi Stevenson, who earned third place overall, and Abigail Koubek, who was named as individual county winner. Both are students of The Villages Charter School.
Students from 10 schools across U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster’s congressional district participated in this year’s competition depicting “The Wonders of Florida.” Each winner was notified during Zoom online meetings.
2020 winners from District 11
First Place Overall: Arielle Cooper of Lecanto High School in Citrus County
Second Place Overall: Emily Ensing of Seven Rivers Christian School in Citrus County
Third Place Overall: Naomi Stevenson of The Villages Charter School in Sumter County
Individual county winners
Mya Resto of Lake Weir High School in Marion County
Madeleine Reed of Tavares High School in Lake County
Abigail Koubek of The Villages Charter High School in Sumter County
Kayla Dibble of Weeki Wachee High School in Hernando County
Elizabeth Holmes of Lecanto High School in Citrus County
The annual Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in Florida’s 11th Congressional District and is part of the nationwide Artistic Discovery Contest. Since 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved in the competition.
The first-place winner will have her artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington will include artwork from contest winners across the nation. The second-place artwork will hang in Congressman Webster’s Washington, D.C. office. The individual county winners’ artwork will be displayed in each corresponding district office.