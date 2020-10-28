Middle school students from around the county submitted original pieces of art to the Sumter County School District’s fourth annual Art in the Capitol competition.
The pieces included paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photographs. The theme of the competition was Florida Staycation. Entries designated as Best School Entry will receive a plaque, and the entry designated as Best of Show will be framed and sent to the Florida Capitol to be on display during the legislative session. The top five entries from each school are on display at the Sumter County School Board office.
Best of Show goes to Kayla Bui, South Sumter Middle School. Best School Entry honorees are Ariella Valdez, South Sumter Middle School; A’Dejah Corbin, Wildwood Middle High School; and Caroline Cannon, The Villages Charter School.
The top five at Wildwood Middle High School are Alaina Coleman, A’Dejah Corbin, Jo’Quonna Huff, Sophia Stephens and Jaycee Woody. The top five at The Villages Charter School are Lily Abrams, Gabriel Bloodworth Caroline Coleman, Quinn Kiley and Adrianna Miller. And the top five at South Sumter Middle School are Kayla Bui, Katie Burkes, Madylyn Hart, Rebecca Stephens and Ariella Valdez.