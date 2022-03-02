At the Feb. 3 Big Springs Regional Science Fair for Sumter County and Marion County middle and high school students, results have several local students moving on to the state competition, set for the end of March.
Students from South Sumter Middle School, South Sumter High School, Wildwood Middle High School and The Villages Charter School submitted 55 projects in 13 categories, ranging from Behavioral to Intelligent Machines to Engineering to Animal Sciences.
Of the 55 Sumter County projects competing in the regional fair, 16 earned first place ribbons, 11 earned second place ribbons and 10 earned third place ribbons.
To reach the next level of competition, the highest scoring projects were judged in a second round. Based on this finalist judging, a team was selected to compete in the Florida State Science and Engineering Fair to be held in Lakeland March 29–31.
The 2022 Florida State Science and Engineering Fair team of 34 projects includes 17 projects representing Sumter County – 13 from the senior division and four from the junior division.
At the state fair, Sumter County students who will share their research, experimental designs, data and conclusions are:
• Julia Temple, Abigail Lacayo, Olivia McGill, Sophia McGill and Joseph Wise – Wildwood Middle High School Junior Division.
• Jordan Riche, Arianna Zarazua-Benitez, Brandon Martinez, Leirin Bryd, Trinity Skaggs, Kadie Mariano and Aryonna McCoy – Wildwood Middle High Senior Division.
• Grace Froehle – The Villages Charter High School.
• Cheyenne Shirley, Avory Andrei, Colby Rinberger, Emma Bogue, Johanna Heijkoop, Ty Kadur and Alynza McBride – South Sumter High School.
In addition, through an affiliation with the International Science and Engineering Fair, Sumter County School District is eligible to enter six projects to compete with more than 1,500 students from over 50 countries. Representing Sumter County are Cheyenne Shirley, Avory Andrei, Colby Rinberger, Johanna Heijkoop, Ty Kadur, Emma Bogue, Jordan Riche and Ariana Zarazua-Benitez.
“Once again, students from Sumter have proven they can compete with anyone. My guess is our students will do very well at the state and international levels as well. We have incredible teachers and phenomenal students who produce consistently great results. We are all proud of them,” School Superintendent Rick Shirley said.