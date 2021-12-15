In recognition of her outstanding qualities, Wildwood Middle High School senior Lailah Rich was recently named the local DAR Good Citizen for the Class of 2022.
Sponsored by the Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter in Leesburg, the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Good Citizen Award was created in 1934 as a way to recognize outstanding high school seniors who embody the attributes of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities, according to the chapter.
Rich, daughter of Anita Brooks and Lewis Rich, was nominated by administration and selected by her peers for demonstrating these qualities.
Fellow nominees Jaylyn Charpentier and Carnyla Williams were equally applauded for their citizenship, according to the local chapter, and guidance counselor Michele Palko commended all three students for the example they set at the high school.