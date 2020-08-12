Would you like to increase your employment potential? Want to earn your high school equivalency diploma or improve your English language skills?
Sumter Adult Education Center can help – and scholarship funds may be available to help pay for health care and trades courses.
Interesting in becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant? You can be job-ready in six weeks after completing courses, held Mondays through Thursdays at the Sumterville campus. Training includes BLS CPR. An AHCA Level II background check is required.
In addition, HVAC courses are now offered for those seeking training in a skilled trade.
Classes for both programs are scheduled to start this month.
For those interested in earning their high school equivalency diploma or improving English language skills, Sumter Adult Education can help achieve those goals, too. Classes help students prepare to pass the GED® and improve English language skills.
The majority of jobs, as well as colleges and technical centers, require at least a high school equivalency diploma. GED® candidates receive expert instruction, curriculum resources, a test preparation study guide, free GED® Ready practice vouchers and, if eligible, scholarships for the cost of the test modules. Morning and evening classes are available in Wildwood, Oxford and Sumterville.
For additional details and to register for any of the courses, go to
http://sumter.k12.fl.us/aec or call 352-793-5719. The Sumter Adult Ed Facebook page also has program information.