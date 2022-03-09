As of last week, Bane, a terrier/American Staffordshire mix that was burned in a car fire Feb. 5, is recovering from his injuries and being treated by veterinarians for Sumter County Animal Services. Bane’s owner, also burned in the car fire, has been unable to be reunited with the dog while also recuperating.
So far, Bane has been treated for burns to the face around his eyes and muzzle, the right side of his body, all four paws and his lower body. Other than the burn wounds, the vet report says the dog’s health is good and that his recovery prognosis from the burns is fair to good. With treatment, the burn wounds should continue healing, according to Sumter County Animal Services.
His owner is still interested in being reunited with Bane, so Sumter County Animal Services will continue providing for the care that Bane needs until the two can be reunited.
Sumter County Animal Services is a no-kill open shelter, no animal will be turned away due to lack of space.
