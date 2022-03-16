Sumter County, FL – Sumter County Fire and Emergency Medical Services (SCFEMS) recently sent a fire engine, tender, brush truck and six people to help fight the Chipola Complex fire in Bay County in the Florida Panhandle, according to Sumter County. The Chipola Complex consists of two wildfires in close proximity. The fire covers thousands of acres and forced the evacuations of more than 1,100 homes.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Bay County to handle the massive wildfire and invoked Emergency Management statutes that allow state and local agencies to identify personnel needed to help with response, recovery and mitigation needs, according to Sumter County.
SCFEMS will participate in this request under the Statewide Emergency Response Plan.
“Our staff will be cooperating with firefighters from Hillsborough County and Madison County to fulfill the rest of the Task Force,” said Rob Hanson, Sumter County Fire and EMS fire chief.