Aug. 10, Sumter County began accepting applications for the Coronavirus Relief Fund Housing Assistance Program. The program is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The program will be in a first-come, first-served distribution to assist with mortgage, rent or utility payments for eligible applicants.
The application period ends Sept. 30. The Sumter County Board of Commissioners may provide another opportunity for assistance Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, if funds are still available.
Applicants are eligible if they reside in Sumter County and are at or below 120 percent of the area median income for the county. For more information or to apply for assistance, visit: http://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/CARES-Housing.